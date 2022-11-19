Suggs racked up 20 points (7-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, eight assists, one block and one steal in 35 minutes during Friday's 108-107 victory over the Bulls.

Suggs reached the 20-point mark for the second game in a row and was one of the standout performers for the Magic in this one, as he also ended just two assists shy of a double-double while grabbing at least five boards for the third game in a row. Suggs missed five straight games in October but has looked good since returning to action, averaging 13.9 points, 6.2 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game across his last nine contests (eight starts).