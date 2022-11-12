Suggs recorded 16 points (7-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds and five assists across 32 minutes during Friday's 114-97 victory over the Suns.

Suggs led the way in scoring for Orlando in the first half, going 6-of-8 from the field for 14 points as the team jumped out to a 58-52 lead at the break. However, the Magic guard would only knock down one shot on four attempts in the second half to finish the game with 16 points, his second-highest point total since returning to the lineup on Nov. 1. Suggs also dished out five assists on the night and has recorded at least five assists in four of his last five games.