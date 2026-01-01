Suggs (hip) tallied 11 points (4-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three rebounds, three assists and three steals across 25 minutes in Wednesday's 112-110 win over the Pacers.

Suiting up for the first time since Dec. 13 following a seven-game absence due to a left hip contusion, Suggs reclaimed his spot in the starting five but operated with a slight minutes restriction. A 46.6 percent shooter from the field for the season, Suggs exhibited some rustiness on the offensive end, but he was able to offset his shooting woes to some degree by delivering three steals in his return. The Magic will likely monitor Suggs' playing time carefully over the next few games, but he should eventually settle into a near-30-minute role once the hip issue is further in the rear-view mirror.