Magic's Jalen Suggs: Confirmed out for Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Suggs (knee) won't play in Friday's preseason game agains the 76ers, Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel reports.
No surprise here, as Suggs has yet to be cleared for full contact. The guard went through a non-contact workout Wednesday, but it remains to be seen if he'll be able to participate in any preseason action.
