Magic's Jalen Suggs: Confirmed out for Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Suggs (knee) will not play in Saturday's preseason game against Miami, Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel reports.
No surprise here, as Suggs has said he's targeting a return on Opening Night on Oct. 22. At this point, it would be a surprise to see him suit up at all in the preseason, as he's been limited to non-contact work at practice.
