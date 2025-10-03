default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Suggs (knee) will not play in Saturday's preseason game against Miami, Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

No surprise here, as Suggs has said he's targeting a return on Opening Night on Oct. 22. At this point, it would be a surprise to see him suit up at all in the preseason, as he's been limited to non-contact work at practice.

More News