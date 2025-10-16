Suggs (knee) won't play in Thursday's preseason game against the Pelicans, Cody Taylor of USA Today reports.

Suggs responded well to his contact work earlier this week and did some 5-on-0 activity at Thursday's practice, but the Magic will continue to ramp him up slowly. While Suggs hasn't been ruled out for Opening Night on Oct. 22, it's looking increasingly likely that he misses a bit of time to open the campaign.