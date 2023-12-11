The Magic labeled Suggs (ankle) a game-time decision for Monday's tilt with the Cavaliers.

For the second contest in a row, Suggs is carrying a questionable tag, but he would seem to have a better chance at playing Monday than he did ahead of Friday's win over the Pistons, given that the Magic are now classifying him as a game-time call. If Suggs sits for a second straight game, Gary Harris would likely pick up another start alongside Anthony Black in the backcourt, while Cole Anthony would also be in store for a boost in playing time off the bench.