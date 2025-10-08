Suggs (knee) still hasn't been cleared for contact, Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Suggs went through a non-contact workout Wednesday, but that doesn't indicate he's taken a significant step forward in his recovery from the left knee surgery he had in March. The Magic are hopeful that the 2021 first-rounder will be ready to roll for Opening Night, though his status very much remains up in the air. It's possible Suggs won't see any preseason action this fall, and Tyus Jones would likely fill the void at point guard if Suggs can't go for the start of the regular season.