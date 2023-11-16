Suggs put up 10 points (2-8 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five assists, three steals and two rebounds in Wednesday's 96-94 thriller over Chicago on Wednesday.

Suggs has now scored in double-digits in his last five games, averaging 14.2 points, 3.4 assists and 2.4 rebounds in 30.4 minutes during that span. Although his offensive efficiency is not quite there, the third-year guard certainly makes up for it on the defensive end (2.2 steals and 0.5 blocks on the season). Suggs will continue to warrant starting minutes barring significant change, so his production moving forward still hinges on his efficiency.