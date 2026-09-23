Philip Rossman-Reich of Orlando Magic Daily believes Suggs is best utilized as a spot-up shooter and in catch-and-shoot situations.

Suggs is coming off a disappointing playoff run, having averaged 11.1 points per game on 29.9 percent shooting from the field and 24.1 percent from three-point land last postseason. Rossman-Reich also thinks a healthy Magic team is paramount to maximizing Suggs' strengths in an off-ball role -- the guard was forced to operate more on the ball last year due to injuries to Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner and suffered a lack of efficiency at times. Suggs should see enough playmaking opportunities to be worthy of a late-round pick in fantasy leagues, but the emergence of Anthony Black, who's coming off a breakout 2025-26 campaign, could remain a worrisome presence at point guard for Suggs' managers.