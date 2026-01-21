Magic's Jalen Suggs: Could play Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
Suggs (knee) is listed questionable for Thursday's game against the Hornets.
After missing the Magic's last seven games due to a right knee MCL contusion, Suggs could have a chance at playing Thursday as Orlando resumes play stateside following a two-game trip to Europe last week. Though Suggs will likely operate with a minutes restriction if he's upgraded to available, Anthony Black's playing time at point guard will likely take a hit.