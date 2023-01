Suggs (ankle) is questionable for Thursday's game versus the Grizzlies, Khobi Price of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Coach Jamahl Moseley said there's a "possibility" Suggs suits up Thursday after missing the previous 18 games with an ankle injury. His questionable injury designation is a good sign, as it marks the first time over that stretch that he isn't initially listed as out. If Suggs can't play Thursday, his next opportunity to go is Saturday's matchup with Memphis.