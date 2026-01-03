Suggs was diagnosed with a Grade 1 MCL contusion in his right knee following the Magic's 121-114 loss to the Bulls on Friday. He won't play in Sunday's game against the Pacers, Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

There isn't a clear timeline for Suggs' return, as it will depend on how his knee reacts to treatment. However, a Grade 1 injury typically doesn't carry a long recovery timeline, so he can be considered day-to-day unless the Magic say otherwise. With Suggs ruled out for Sunday, Tyus Jones is the top candidate to enter the Magic's starting five, while Jase Richardson will likely see a bump in playing time off the bench.