Suggs ended Sunday's 114-97 loss to the Celtics with 13 points (5-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and one steal across 28 minutes.

Despite not practicing Saturday due to a minor left wrist sprain, Suggs was in the starting lineup Sunday and saw limited action while ending as one of two Magic players with a double-digit point total and adding a handful of rebounds. Suggs has tallied at least 10 points and five rebounds in five games this season while reaching double figures in scoring in three straight contests.