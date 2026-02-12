Suggs supplied 16 points (5-14 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound, 10 assists, three blocks and four steals across 35 minutes during Wednesday's 116-108 loss to the Bucks.

Suggs has been on a defensive rampage over the past four games, racking up a total of 16 steals and 10 blocks, and he's dished out double-digit dimes in three of those four appearances. Over this torrid, four-game stretch, Suggs' gaudy contributions in assists, steals and blocks have him ranked No. 1 overall in fantasy leagues.