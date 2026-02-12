Magic's Jalen Suggs: Double-doubles with seven stocks
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Suggs supplied 16 points (5-14 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound, 10 assists, three blocks and four steals across 35 minutes during Wednesday's 116-108 loss to the Bucks.
Suggs has been on a defensive rampage over the past four games, racking up a total of 16 steals and 10 blocks, and he's dished out double-digit dimes in three of those four appearances. Over this torrid, four-game stretch, Suggs' gaudy contributions in assists, steals and blocks have him ranked No. 1 overall in fantasy leagues.
More News
-
Magic's Jalen Suggs: Records five steals•
-
Magic's Jalen Suggs: Notches first career triple-double•
-
Magic's Jalen Suggs: Hits for team-high 20 in loss•
-
Magic's Jalen Suggs: Shooting woes continue•
-
Magic's Jalen Suggs: Dreadful shooting display Monday•
-
Magic's Jalen Suggs: Hands out six assists in return•