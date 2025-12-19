Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.
Magic's Jalen Suggs: Doubtful for Saturday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!
Suggs (hip) is doubtful for Saturday's game against the Jazz.
Suggs is trending towards missing his second straight game for Orlando. He was not given a timetable by the Magic, so fantasy managers can consider him day-to-day since he hasn't been completely ruled out for this contest.