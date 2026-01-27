Suggs posted four points (2-13 FG, 0-5 3Pt), six assists, five rebounds, two steals and one block over 27 minutes during the Magic's 114-98 loss to the Cavaliers on Monday.

Suggs led the Magic in assists Monday, but the fifth-year point guard struggled mightily from the field during the loss. Part of that disjointed shooting effort could be due to the fact that Suggs has missed 15 of the Magic's last 19 games due to hip and knee injuries, so more consistent playing time moving forward should help with his rhythm.