Suggs chipped in 15 points (5-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, seven assists and two blocks over 33 minutes during Monday's 104-103 win over Portland.

Suggs only missed three attempts from beyond the arc in what turned out to be a strong display on offense, and the Magic needed every point they could get since they defeated a struggling Blazers team by just one point. Suggs has scored exactly 15 points in three consecutive games, and even though the Orlando offense typically runs through Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, Suggs can be a dependable scorer when called upon duty.