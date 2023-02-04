Suggs was one of five players to be ejected Friday against Minnesota.
Mo Bamba and Austin Rivers got into an altercation which drew several other players into the madness. Fortunately for Suggs and his fantasy managers, he did not throw any punches and will likely avoid a suspension. He fared well in his 16 minutes, scoring 10 points with three assists, two rebounds, three steals and two three-pointers.
