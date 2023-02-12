Suggs finished Saturday's 107-103 overtime loss to the Heat with 14 points (5-7 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four steals, three blocks and two assists in 28 minutes.

While the scoring total tied Suggs' best mark since he returned from a five-week absence in early January due to an ankle injury, his huge production in the defensive categories was the bigger takeaway from his fantasy line. Considering that Suggs had accrued just three blocks in total in his first 17 games back from injury before Saturday, his output in that category can safely be viewed as an outlier, but the second-year guard looks like he'll be a strong source of steals. With his ankle injury further in the rear-view mirror and his play improving, Suggs has earned 20-plus minutes in four of his five appearances in February and has turned in three games of at least three steals during that stretch.