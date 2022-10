Suggs recorded 21 points (8-11 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), one rebound, three assists and two steals in 25 minutes before fouling out of Wednesday's 113-109 loss to the Pistons.

Suggs was initially slated to come off the bench but ended up being a late addition to the lineup after Cole Anthony (illness) was scratched. Suggs struggled as a rookie, especially as a shooter, so Wednesday's performance is encouraging. He's a player to watch in standard leagues.