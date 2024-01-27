Suggs won't return to Friday's game against the Grizzlies due to a left knee bruise, Wendell Epps of Bally Sports Florida reports. He finished scoreless (0-2 FG) in four minutes.

Suggs picked up his knee bruise right out of the gate, but the severity of the contusion isn't known. Cole Anthony started the second half in his place, and Anthony Black could also pick up some run if Suggs misses additional time beyond Friday.