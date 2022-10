Suggs will not return to Friday's game against the Hawks due to a sprained right ankle.

Suggs got the start at point guard over Cole Anthony in this contest. He recorded three points (1-5 FG, 0-3 3PT, 1-3 FT), two rebounds, one assist and three steals across 16 minutes before exiting. The Magic play the second half of a back-to-back set Saturday versus the Celtics. It is unclear what Suggs' status will be for the contest, but the short turnaround is not ideal.