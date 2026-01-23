Suggs is probable for Saturday's game against Cleveland with a right knee MCL contusion.

Suggs is on the cusp of ending an eight-game absence with the issue. It's possible the guard will have a minutes restriction and perhaps even come off the bench in his expected return, though Suggs' presence figures to eat into the playing time of Anthony Black at point guard. Over his last 10 appearances, Suggs has averaged 15.9 points, 4.7 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 2.3 steals in 27.3 minutes per game.