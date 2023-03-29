Suggs closed with two points (1-10 FG, 0-5 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist and one steal over 24 minutes during Tuesday's 113-108 loss to Memphis.

Suggs popped for 16 points (6-9 FG) during his return to action Sunday following a four-game due to a concussion, but he fell flat Tuesday and posted his worst shooting performance of the campaign. The second-year guard's true value probably lies somewhere between his past two performances, but he has been prone to inconsistent play to start his career.