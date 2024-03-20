Suggs finished Tuesday's 112-92 victory over Charlotte with 16 points (6-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, six assists, two blocks and three steals across 25 minutes.

Suggs registered three steals Tuesday, which is the second time he's done that in his last three games. The Magic have won their last nine games when Suggs has played, and in each of those games, Orlando has held its opponent to 110 points or less thanks in part to the defensive prowess of the third-year guard out of Gonzaga. Suggs is averaging 12.9 points on 55.0 percent shooting (including 47.2 percent from three on 5.1 3PA/G), 3.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.6 steals over 26.7 minutes per game in March.