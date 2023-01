Suggs (ankle) fully participated in Monday's practice session, Philip Rossman-Reich of OrlandoMagicDaily.com reports.

Coach Jamahl Mosley didn't provide a timetable for Suggs' return following practice Monday, but it was encouraging to see the point guard back at practice after missing the last 17 games due to a sore right ankle. The team's medical staff will presumably examine how he responds to the practice session before targeting a specific date for him to return to game action.