Suggs will be a game-time decision Friday against the Bulls due to general soreness, Dan Savage of the Magic's official site reports. He's officially listed as questionable.

Per Savage, Suggs has taken a few bumps and bruises from hits and falls the last couple of games and may need a night off. If he's sidelined, the Magic will be shorthanded in the backcourt, as Markelle Fultz (knee) remains out, so Anthony Black, Cole Anthony, Gary Harris and Joe Ingles would all be candidates for increased roles.