Suggs (concussion) participated in Saturday's practice and is considered a game-time decision for Sunday's matchup with the Nets, Khobi Price of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Suggs has been sidelined for the Magic's previous four games after suffering a conussion. His participation in practice indicates he is trending in the right direction, but his final status Sunday will depend on how he is feeling prior to tip-off. Cole Anthony would presumably continue to benefit with extra minutes off the bench if he is ultimately unable to play.