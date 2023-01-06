Suggs (ankle) played five minutes off the bench and finished with two points (1-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt) in Thursday's 123-115 loss to the Grizzlies.

After Suggs sat out each of the Magic's previous 19 games with a sore right ankle, he was expected to handle only a light role Thursday, but he ended up having a even stricter limit than anticipated. Unless the Magic reveal that Suggs suffered a setback during his limited time on the court Thursday, expect his minutes to gradually ramp up over the course of the next several games. Once he's free of a restriction, Suggs could reclaim a spot in the Magic's starting backcourt next to Markelle Fultz.