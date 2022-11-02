Suggs ended with nine points (3-14 FG, 1-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, four assists, one block and two steals across 28 minutes during Tuesday's 116-108 loss to the Thunder.

Suggs struggled from the field in the loss but was able to chip in across other categories. The fact he played 28 minutes despite coming off a knee injury does bode well for his immediate role. Terrence Ross lasted only four minutes before exiting with a knee injury, meaning Suggs could very well find himself back in the starting lineup as soon as this Thursday against the Warriors. If he was dropped in your league, make sure you go and snap him up.