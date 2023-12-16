Suggs racked up 19 points (7-12 FG, 5-9 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist and one block across 26 minutes during Friday's 128-111 loss to the Celtics.

Suggs bounced back from a rough stretch, as he missed a game with an ankle issue on Dec. 8 against the Pistons and had delivered single-digit points in his last three contests before Friday. Suggs is prone to have some inconsistencies with his scoring numbers due to up-and-down shooting percentages, but he's having a solid year across the board. Over his last 10 games, he's averaging 12.5 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game.