Suggs (knee) participated in non-contact drills during Tuesday's practice, Cody Taylor of USA Today reports.

Suggs is recovering from surgery on his left knee that he underwent on March 4. He's currently targeting the team's regular-season opener on Oct. 22 against the Heat to get back on the floor. He appears to be making progress toward accomplishing that goal. The Gonzaga product appeared in 35 regular-season games during the 2024-25 campaign, averaging 16.2 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.5 steals per game, while shooting 41 percent from the field and 31.4 percent from three-point range.