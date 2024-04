Suggs (knee) isn't listed on Orlando's injury report for Thursday's Game 3 against the Cavaliers.

Suggs suffered a left knee sprain during Monday's Game 2 loss, but he returned in the second half and said he was fine following the contest. He was also able to practice Wednesday. The defensive-minded guard has totaled 22 points, 10 rebounds, nine assists, three steals and a block through the first two games of the opening-round series.