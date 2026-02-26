This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Magic's Jalen Suggs: Good to go Thursday
Suggs (back) is available for Thursday's game against the Rockets.
Suggs will see his first action since Feb. 19 after going down with a back strain. He figures to slot right back into the starting five given his absence was a short one, which would bump Tristan da Silva back to a bench role.