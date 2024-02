Suggs (groin) isn't listed on Orlando's injury report for Thursday's game against the Cavaliers.

Suggs was a late scratch for Orlando's final game before the All-Star break, but he'll return to action Thursday. Over his last 14 appearances, Suggs has averaged 10.8 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.5 steals in 27.3 minutes per game.