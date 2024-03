Suggs (thigh) isn't listed on Orlando's injury report ahead of Wednesday's game versus the Nets.

Suggs returned to practice Tuesday after missing back-to-back games and will be good to go Wednesday. Markelle Fultz (knee) is also slated to return versus Brooklyn, so Orlando's backcourt should be at full strength. Since the All-Star break (eight games), Suggs has averaged 11.6 points, 3.5 assists, 2.9 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 24.9 minutes per game.