Suggs has received a one-game suspension for his actions in the scuffle during Friday's game against the Timberwolves, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.

Mo Bamba was suspended for four games and Austin Rivers received a four-game ban, but Suggs has also been included in that list of suspended players after he allegedly entered the scuffle as a "non-pacemaker", according to the league. Due to this, Suggs won't play Sunday against the Hornets, but he'd be eligible to return Tuesday against the Knicks.