Suggs chipped in nine points (3-6 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound and six assists in 24 minutes during Saturday's 119-105 loss to the Cavaliers.

Suggs looked sharp in his return from an eight-game absence, bringing added playmaking and gritty defense to the Magic's first unit. While he's missed a frustrating amount of time this season, Suggs is still delivering top-50 per-game value, averaging 14.8 points, 4.7 assists, 3.5 rebounds, 1.9 three-pointers, 1.8 steals and 0.5 blocks per contest.