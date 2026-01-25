Suggs (knee) chipped in nine points (3-6 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six assists and one rebound across 24 minutes in Saturday's 119-105 loss to the Cavaliers.

Suggs looked sharp in his return from an eight-game absence due to a right knee MCL contusion, bringing added playmaking and gritty defense to the Magic's first unit. While he's missed extensive time this season, Suggs has still been highly productive on a per-game basis, averaging 14.8 points, 4.7 assists, 3.5 rebounds, 1.9 three-pointers, 1.8 steals and 0.5 blocks in 25.3 minutes while shooting 47.1 percent from the field and 86.1 percent from the charity stripe.