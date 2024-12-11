Suggs left Tuesday's game versus the Bucks with 5:02 remaining in the third quarter due to an apparent right hand injury, Philip Rossman-Reich of OrlandoMagicDaily.com reports.
Suggs tallied 14 points (6-15 FG, 2-6 3Pt), five rebounds, four steals, one assist and one block in 24 minutes before exiting Tuesday's contest. If Suggs is unable to return, Anthony Black and Cole Anthony are candidates to receive increased playing time.
