Suggs exited Friday's game against the Raptors in a wheelchair due to an apparent back injury, Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Suggs took a fall and immediately favored his back Friday, and he had trouble standing on his own before heading to the locker room in a wheelchair. In his absence, Cole Anthony and Cory Joseph should handle point guard duties for the Magic.
