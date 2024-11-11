Suggs racked up five points (2-8 FG, 1-6 3Pt), three rebounds and two assists over 18 minutes during Sunday's 121-94 victory over the Wizards.

Suggs was held to single-digit points for the second game in a row, and his minutes were reduced with Cole Anthony having the hot hand off the bench. Despite a couple duds on the offensive side of the ball, Suggs has had a strong campaign overall through 11 games with averages of 15.3 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.0 blocks, 1.5 steals and 2.1 three-pointers.