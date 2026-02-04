Suggs closed with 20 points (7-11 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, six assists and one steal in 25 minutes during Tuesday's 128-92 loss to the Thunder.

The 20 points led Orlando in the rout. It was Suggs' best scoring effort in six games since returning from a knee injury, and he appears close to regaining his usual form, averaging 13.8 points, 6.5 assists, 5.0 boards, 2.3 threes and 1.3 steals over the last four contests.