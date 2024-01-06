Suggs had 27 points (9-15 FG, 7-9 3Pt, 2-4 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one block across 34 minutes during Friday's 122-120 win over the Nuggets.

Suggs' seven three-point makes was his most since Nov. 11 when he hit eight of his 10 attempts from beyond the arc against the Bucks. He was second on the team in scoring behind Paolo Banchero and stepped into a larger role in the offense after Anthony Black (illness) left after five minutes of play. Suggs could see more opportunities in the offense moving forward with the Magic's injury list growing.