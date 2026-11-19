Suggs registered 18 points (5-10 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 3-6 FT), eight rebounds, four assists, one block and two steals over 31 minutes during Wednesday's 121-116 loss to the 76ers.

Suggs delivered an impressive perimeter shooting performance while continuing to contribute across multiple categories. With Paolo Banchero (ankle) sidelined, Orlando has relied more heavily on its remaining starters for offensive production, giving Suggs opportunities to expand his scoring and playmaking responsibilities. His combination of three-point shooting, rebounding and defensive contributions makes him a valuable fantasy option when healthy.