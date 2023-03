Suggs produced 16 points (5-10 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, four assists, three blocks and four steals in 27 minutes during Saturday's 126-114 overtime win over Miami. He also had three turnovers.

Suggs was busy Saturday, handling a lot of possessions, contributing across the box score, and dominating defensively. Suggs has also been a reliable scorer of late, notching at least 15 points in four of his last five games.