Suggs (hamstring) is questionable for Monday's game against the Hornets.
Suggs wasn't on Orlando's initial injury report, and that's a surprise considering he was limited to nine minutes Saturday against the Pistons after picking up a strain. If he's unable to play Monday, Anthony Black and Cole Anthony could be more involved for the Magic.
