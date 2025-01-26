Suggs is listed as questionable for Monday's game against Miami due to a left quadricep contusion.

Suggs snapped a 10-game absence streak due to a back injury during Saturday's win over the Pistons. However, he left for the locker room during the fourth quarter and didn't return due to the quad injury. While the injury is not expected to cause a long-term setback, the club will likely remain cautious with the 23-year-old following his extended absence. If Suggs is sidelined, Cole Anthony and Anthony Black are candidates for increased roles.