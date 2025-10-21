Suggs (knee) is questionable for Opening Night against the Heat on Wednesday, Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Magic coach Jamahl Mosley said Suggs has been able to do 5-on-5 full-contact drills in practice, and Orlando will see how he responds before deciding on his availability. "Today was a good day," Mosley said. "Yesterday was a good day. He's responding well." If Suggs doesn't get the green light to suit up, the Magic will likely rely on Tyus Jones and Anthony Black to pick up the slack.